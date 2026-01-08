Meyers agreed to a one-year, $3.55 million contract with the Astros on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers' batting average jumped up from .219 in the 2024 regular season to .292 in 2025, although a calf strain forced him to miss two months and limited him to just three homers, 24 RBI, 53 runs scored and 16 steals on the year. The 30-year-old's increased efficiency will grant him a $1.25 million raise for the 2026 campaign, and he'll likely open the year as Houston's everyday center fielder.