Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers started the first two games of the season but went 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts, and he finds himself on the bench Sunday for the second straight contest. Chas McCormick went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two walks and a stolen base in his first appearance of the season Saturday and will make his second consecutive start in the series finale versus Chicago.