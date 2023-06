Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Meyers will cede center field to Chas McCormick on Wednesday after starting in both of the first two games of the series with the Mets. After going hitless in both games against the Mets, Meyers is now in a 2-for-32 slump at the plate over his last 12 games following a four-hit effort June 5 in Toronto.