Astros' Jake Meyers: Sitting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Meyers isn't starting Wednesday against Boston, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meyers started the last three games and went 1-for-9 with four strikeouts. Mauricio Dubon is taking over in center field and batting ninth.
