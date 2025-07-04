Astros' Jason Alexander: Back in Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros recalled Alexander from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday. Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Alexander owns a 10.50 ERA through 12 innings in the majors this season, though he's given up just two runs in six frames since joining the Astros organization. He'll come up from the minors to provide length out of the bullpen and replace Jordan Weems, who was DFA'd in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Haunts former team Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Getting start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Recalled, could start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Claimed by Houston•
-
Athletics' Jason Alexander: Sent back to Triple-A•