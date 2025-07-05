Alexander allowed two hits and two walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.

The Astros' lead was never in doubt, as Alexander had plenty of room to work with in the blowout win. He spared the rest of the team's bullpen, turning in a 57-pitch outing to earn the first save of his major-league career. He's still at an 8.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 15 innings between the Astros and the Athletics this year, though he's been much better in limited action with Houston as a swingman. It's unclear if he'll stay in the majors after his call-up Friday -- either way, he won't be available to pitch at any level for at least a few days.