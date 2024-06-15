Dubon went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Friday's victory over the Tigers.
Dubon popped a 371-foot blast of Tarik Skubal in the sixth inning for his third homer of the season. The Houston utility man drew the start at first base -- his third this season -- after the Astros released Jose Abreu earlier in the day. Abreu's departure should cement Dubon into consistent playing time. Overall, the 29-year-old sports a .301/.327/.404 slash line in 165 plate appearances with 21 runs scored and 23 RBI.
