Dubon went 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases Sunday against the Angels.

Dubon started for the second time in the last three games at second base with Brendan Rogers (hip) sidelined. Rodgers doesn't appear to be battling a serious injury, so Dubon could return to a bench role as soon as Monday against the Cardinals.

