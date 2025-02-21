Dubon is an option to start at second base if Jose Altuve plays in left field, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros have been coy about their plans for Altuve, though Rome notes that he has only observed Altuve in the outfield early in spring training. Given that, current signs point to him getting at least some time in left field during the regular season, with the goal of Yordan Alvarez being the full-time designated hitter. In turn, playing time will open at second base, with Dubon and Brendan Rodgers seemingly the top candidates to fill the spot. Dubon has served as a utility player for Houston across the last two seasons and would be a candidate to post double-digit homers and steals with more regular at-bats.