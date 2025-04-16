Now Playing

Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

With Brendan Rodgers (hip) making his return to the lineup Wednesday, Dubon will shift back into a utility role. Dubon had started at second base in each of the previous three games while Rodgers was out, going 3-for-8 with a double, two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.

