Dubon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
With Brendan Rodgers (hip) making his return to the lineup Wednesday, Dubon will shift back into a utility role. Dubon had started at second base in each of the previous three games while Rodgers was out, going 3-for-8 with a double, two walks, two runs, an RBI and two stolen bases.
