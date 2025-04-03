Dubon has started only two of six games to begin the season.

Dubon was in contention to be Houston's primary second baseman with Jose Altuve shifting to left field. However, Brendan Rodgers has instead served in that role, while Dubon has started only once at the keystone and once in left field. His role could change as the season progresses, but Dubon looks to be stuck in his typical utility role for the time being.