The Astros signed Weiss to a one-year contract Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Weiss is getting a major-league contract after spending part of 2023 in independent ball and the last two seasons with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization. The right-hander had an excellent 2025 campaign with the Eagles, posting a 2.87 ERA and 207:56 K:BB over 178.2 innings covering 30 starts. Weiss -- who turns 29 next week -- will be used as a starting pitcher by the Astros. He has not appeared in a major-league game.