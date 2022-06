The Astros announced Thursday that Dubin is dealing with a right forearm strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubin has been on the 7-day minor-league injured list since the start of the regular season, but he's made 13 appearances (seven starts) at Triple-A Sugar Land. He's posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 36 innings, but he hasn't pitched since June 21, and it's not yet clear when he'll make his next appearance.