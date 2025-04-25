Dubin (shoulder) will be available to pitch for Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Dubin started the season on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation that he experienced for most of spring training. He returned to mound work Wednesday with a bullpen session, and he'll take the next step in his throwing program by embarking on a rehab assignment Saturday. Dubin appeared in 31 regular-season games (two starts) for the Astros in 2024 and posted a 4.17 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 49:26 K:BB across 45.1 innings.