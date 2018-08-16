Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 12-1 win over Colorado.

Gurriel was one of many bats in the Houston lineup to break out of a fallow period. He was on a 4-for-26 skid with no RBI over the past eight games before Wednesday. The homer was merely his seventh in 100 games played and snapped a 28-game streak without a one.