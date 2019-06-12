Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, a stolen base, two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Brewers.

The 35-year-old went yard for the first time since May 21, giving Gurriel five homers on the year to go with a mediocre .260/.289/.402 slash line. His defensive versatility has kept him in the lineup, but once the Astros get healthier, Gurriel could see his playing time dwindle.