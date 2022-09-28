site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Retreats to bench
Sep 28, 2022
Gurriel isn't starting Wednesday against Arizona.
Gurriel went 3-for-17 with a double, four RBI, a run, a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games and will get a breather Wednesday. Trey Mancini is taking over at first base and batting sixth.
