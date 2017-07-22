Gurriel went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer Friday against the Orioles.

Gurriel blasted his 12th homer of the year to open up a three-run lead for the Astros in the first inning of a winning effort. The 33-year-old has become a much better hitter in his second year in the majors, as he's posting an excellent .300 batting average along with a solid .497 slugging percentage, making him an excellent value for fantasy owners.

