Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Gets breather Sunday
Gurriel is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's.
Despite riding a modest seven-game hit streak, Gurriel will head to the bench for a day off after starting 17 of the last 18 games. Marwin Gonzalez will take over for him at first base for the contest. He should continue to get a day off every couple weeks or so in an attempt to keep him fresh for the stretch run.
