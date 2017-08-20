Play

Gurriel is not in the lineup Sunday against the A's.

Despite riding a modest seven-game hit streak, Gurriel will head to the bench for a day off after starting 17 of the last 18 games. Marwin Gonzalez will take over for him at first base for the contest. He should continue to get a day off every couple weeks or so in an attempt to keep him fresh for the stretch run.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast