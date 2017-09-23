Astros' Yulieski Gurriel: Powers club to victory
Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Friday's win over the Angels.
The 33-year-old Cuban has posted a solid fantasy season with 18 homers, 72 RBI, 65 runs and a .299/.330/.488 slash line. Gurriel is receiving consistent playing time, and the Houston lineup is deep enough that his fantasy value isn't hindered too much from hitting down the order.
