Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during Friday's win over the Angels.

The 33-year-old Cuban has posted a solid fantasy season with 18 homers, 72 RBI, 65 runs and a .299/.330/.488 slash line. Gurriel is receiving consistent playing time, and the Houston lineup is deep enough that his fantasy value isn't hindered too much from hitting down the order.

