Rooker went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Angels.
Rooker crushed a three-run home run that traveled 445 feet in the first inning and then singled and scored in the fourth. He was intentionally walked in the seventh. The All-Star break didn't slow the 29-year-old down, and he's now logged eight multi-hit efforts in July with seven long balls and 18 RBI. On the season, he's hitting .294 with 22 homers, 65 RBI, 47 runs scored and five steals across 352 plate appearances.
