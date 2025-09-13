Cortes went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's 3-0 win over the Reds.

Cortes has three homers over his last three games, though this was his first time in the starting lineup since Aug. 31. He got the start in left field after Tyler Soderstrom (groin) was scratched from the lineup. Cortes has hit .328 with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, six doubles and one triple across 70 plate appearances in a part-time role. He could take over at least a strong-side platoon role if Soderstrom's injury sidelines him for the rest of the year.