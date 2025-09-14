Cortes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Cortes again got the start in left field with Tyler Soderstrom (groin) still out. With three homers over his last three games, Cortes is making a strong case for additional playing time to close out the campaign. The outfielder is up to four homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored and a .338/.351/.620 slash line over 74 plate appearances this season.