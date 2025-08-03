Cortes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

The left-handed-hitting Cortes had started in each of the Athletics' last five games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Diamondbacks send southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez to the hill. Brent Rooker will cover right field Sunday, but Cortes should hold down a regular spot in the Athletics outfield against right-handed pitching until Denzel Clarke (hip) returns from the injured list.