The Athletics acquired Duran from the Dodgers on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Esteury Ruiz.

Duran spent time at three levels in the minors in 2024, accruing a 3.71 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 73:32 K:BB In 53.1 innings spanning 19 starts. The Dodgers have ample depth in the rotation and weren't likely to have a spot available for Duran anytime soon, but the move to the Athletics should enhance his chances of reaching the majors down the road. The 23-year-old right-hander will likely slot into the rotation with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas.

