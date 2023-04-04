Capel went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single, a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Guardians on Monday.

Capel drew the start in right field, his first since Opening Day. Although, as was the case in that game, he struck out twice, Capel also put the Athletics' first run of the game on the board by legging out an infield single in the second and driving home Jace Peterson in the process. The 25-year-old, who boasts a history of solid contact rates from his six-plus-season minor-league career, should continue to see his fair share of playing time against right-handed pitching.