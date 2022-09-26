Capel went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Mets on Sunday.

The rookie provided a big blast in the ninth inning to make the final score a tad more palatable after the Athletics entered the frame trailing 13-1. Capel has now hit safely in all five games he's played during his current big-league stint, and he finished with seven RBI over the two weekend games of the interleague series thanks to also having driven in four runs with a triple and home run Saturday.