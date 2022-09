Capel went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

The rookie was just recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and also got aboard twice in his debut that same night. Capel's initial big-league stint this summer netted a .176/.211/.353 slash line across 19 plate appearances over nine games, but he's gotten off to an appreciably better start in the brief two-game sample since his latest promotion.