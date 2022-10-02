Capel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Capel started the past four games and will take a seat after he went 2-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and five strikeouts during that span. Chad Pinder will start in right field and bat third Sunday.
