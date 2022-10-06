Capel went 1-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly, a stolen base and a run in a win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The rookie recorded one of only four hits for the Athletics on the afternoon and was busy otherwise, opening the scoring by driving in Stephen Vogt with a fifth-inning sac fly before stealing second base after singling in the seventh and eventually coming around to score the final run of the afternoon for Oakland. Capel's brief big-league stint with the A's after being claimed off waivers from the Cardinals was impressive, as he delivered a .371 average, 1.025 OPS and struck out at an acceptable 20.0 percent clip over 40 plate appearances following a Sept. 20 promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas.