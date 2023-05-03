The Athletics optioned Capel to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Capel appeared in 26 games with the Athletics and slashed .258/.347/.318 over 75 plate appearances with no homers along with four stolen bases in seven attempts. The outfielder is sent down to make room for JJ Bleday with Bleday recalled from Las Vegas in the corresponding move.
