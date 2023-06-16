Capel owns a .303/.370/.451 slash line with 10 extra-base hits and 19 RBI across 135 plate appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas since being optioned May 3.

Capel was holding his own at the big-league level with a .258 average and .347 on-base percentage over 75 plate appearances in the Athletics' first 26 games, but he was a victim of the team's desire to give JJ Bleday a look against major-league arms. Capel's ongoing success with the Aviators is of little surprise, considering the hitter-friendly environment of many Pacific Coast League parks, the 26-year-old's own track record at the highest levels of the minors dating back to his time in the Cardinals' organization and his .308 average and .875 OPS during his first taste of the bigs in 2022. With Bleday offering mixed results in the majors thus far -- he's generated a .214/.319/.398 slash line across 113 plate appearances -- it's possible Capel sees a promotion sometime this summer, if not in September when rosters expand to 28 players.