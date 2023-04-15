Capel went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Mets on Friday.
The 25-year-old was busy while churning out his second multi-hit effort of the season. Capel has made just five starts thus far in the young season, but he's managed to reach safely in each on his way to an early .292 average through his first 27 plate appearances.
