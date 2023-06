Capel went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in a loss to the Yankees on Thursday.

The 26-year-old drew the start in right field and came up with the first stolen base of his current big-league tenure, which began last Friday. Capel can play all three outfield positions, and he should therefore remain with the big-league club and see semi-regular playing time as long as Ramon Laureano (hand) is on the injured list.