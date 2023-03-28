Manager Mark Kotsay announced Monday that Capel has made the Athletics' Opening Day roster, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Capel had 59 plate appearances between the Cardinals and A's in his first taste of the majors last season, and he nabbed a spot on Oakland's Opening Day roster after he posted an .884 OPS across 20 spring training games. It appears the 25-year-old will option the season as the club's primary left fielder against right-handed pitching, with Brent Rooker likely to fill the short side of the platoon.
