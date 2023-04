Capel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Capel was included in the Opening Day lineup while the Athletics opposed right-handed Shohei Ohtani, but he'll sit for the second day in a row with the Angels bringing another lefty (Tyler Anderson) to the hill. Seth Brown, Esteury Ruiz and Ramon Laureano will form Oakland's outfield from left to right, while Brent Rooker serves as the Athletics' designated hitter.