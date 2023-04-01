Capel will hit the bench for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Capel hit second and served as the designated hitter against righty Shohei Ohtani on Opening Day, going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. He was replaced by Brent Rooker with lefty Aaron Loup on the mound in the eighth inning, and it will be Rooker who gets the start Saturday against southpaw Patrick Sandoval. Early indications point towards a platoon between the pair.
