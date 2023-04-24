Capel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

The capable outfielder extended his hitting streak to six games and recorded his fourth steal of the season in the process as he continues to serve as one of the lowly Athletics' most consistent bats. Capel pushed his average and on-base percentage to .298 and .353, respectively, with Sunday's production and continues to be a steady lineup fixture against right-handed pitching.