Clarke has been shut down from baseball activities after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right adductor strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Clarke recently suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment, and his new strain is in a slightly different spot than the one that initially sent him to the 10-day injured list in late July. There is no timetable for the rookie outfielder's return.

