Athletics' Denzel Clarke: Nursing new adductor strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clarke has been shut down from baseball activities after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right adductor strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Clarke recently suffered a setback while on a rehab assignment, and his new strain is in a slightly different spot than the one that initially sent him to the 10-day injured list in late July. There is no timetable for the rookie outfielder's return.
