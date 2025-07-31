Baez was traded rom the Padres to the Athletics on Thursday along with Leo De Vries, Braden Nett and Eduarniel Nunez in exchange for Mason Miller and JP Sears, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baez is already on the 40-man roster and has never pitched above Double-A, but he has a chance to be a back-end starter for the Athletics as early as next year. The 22-year-old righty has a 1.96 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 89:31 K:BB in 96.2 innings across 20 starts at Double-A this year. Baez doesn't have any plus pitches, and he may not even have any above-average pitches, so his fantasy upside is limited.