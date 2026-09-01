Double-A Midland placed Baez on the 7-day injured list Aug. 5 due to an unspecified injury.

Baez has hit the shelf on two occasions this season, with another injury costing him about five weeks of action earlier in 2026. The 23-year-old righty possesses a spot on the Athletics' 40-man roster, but he's not believed to be in the mix for a September call-up, especially while he's on the mend from another injury. Baez owns a 7.09 ERA and 1.73 WHIP across 53.1 innings over his 14 starts for Midland on the season.