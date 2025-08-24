Wilson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and two total runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Mariners.

Wilson looked sharp at the plate after missing four weeks due to a forearm fracture, going 5-for-12 with two extra-base hits and three RBI over three games against the Mariners this weekend. The shortstop has reclaimed his starting role and is likely to stay there as long as he remains healthy. He's up to 11 homers, 48 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases and a .315/.356/.449 slash line over 97 contests this season.