Wilson (neck) is starting at shortstop and batting second Wednesday against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old sat out Tuesday's contest after he tweaked his neck during Monday's series opener versus Minnesota, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after missing just one game. Wilson has been on fire at the plate over the past couple weeks with a .426 average (23-for-54), four doubles, two homers, three steals, six RBI and six runs in his past 14 games.