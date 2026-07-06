Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Not hitting since landing on shelf

Wilson (thumb) hasn't resumed hitting since landing on the injured list June 29 and isn't expected to be available to play until after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

The Athletics likely won't have a good feel for a target date for Wilson's return until he's able to resume full baseball activities, but the 24-year-old appears to be shut down from activity for now while he waits for the swelling in his right thumb to subside. Since Wilson was placed on the IL, Alika Williams and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer have been sharing time at shortstop.