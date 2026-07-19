Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Sets tone with leadoff homer

Wilson went 3-for-6 with a home run, three total runs and two total RBI in a 15-1 rout of the Nationals on Saturday.

Wilson foreshadowed a big day by the A's offense when he launched a leadoff long ball of Zack Littell in the bottom of the first inning. The third-year infielder added two more hits, including a run-scoring single in the seventh. Wilson has carried a strong end to the first half with a standout start to the second -- he now has a six-game hitting streak during which he's batting .458 (11-for-24), though Saturday marked his first RBI of that stretch.