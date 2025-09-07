Wilson went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Angels.

This was the shortstop's third three-hit effort over his last five games. He remains excellent at the plate since returning from a broken forearm, having gone 19-for-52 (.365) over his last 13 games. Wilson has racked up five extra-base hits and 11 RBI in that span as well, though all of his hits Saturday were singles. The 23-year-old is up to a .318/.360/.451 slash line with 12 home runs, 56 RBI, 55 runs scored, 20 doubles and five stolen bases through 107 contests this season.