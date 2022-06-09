Koenig (0-1) allowed four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three across four innings to take the loss Wednesday against Atlanta.

Koenig had his contract selected prior to the game to make his major-league debut. He began the appearance with three scoreless innings, though things unraveled in the fifth frame when he allowed a walk, double and triple prior to being yanked. Though there has been no official word from the team, Koenig should have the opportunity to stick in the rotation after Zach Logue was demoted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Across 53 innings with Las Vegas this season, Koenig maintained an impressive 2.21 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 61:15 K:BB.