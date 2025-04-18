The Athletics optioned Alexander to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.
Alexander permitted four runs (three earned) over 3.2 innings covering three relief appearances during his time in the majors. Jacob Lopez is absorbing his roster spot.
More News
-
Athletics' Jason Alexander: Receives call-up•
-
Athletics' Jason Alexander: Sent out of big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Jason Alexander: Minor-league deal with Athletics•
-
Red Sox's Jason Alexander: Inks deal with Boston•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Taken off 40-man roster•
-
Brewers' Jason Alexander: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•