Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Homers in four-hit game

McNeil went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles and three total RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

McNeil has gone 13-for-30 (.433) over nine contests in August. He is filling a strong-side platoon role at first base in the absence of Nick Kurtz (thumb), though McNeil's versatility could help him see action around the infield if Tommy White starts to push for a full-time gig. For the year, McNeil is batting .263 with a .672 OPS, five homers, 39 RBI, 33 runs scored, 15 doubles and six stolen bases over 106 contests.