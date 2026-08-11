Athletics' Jeff McNeil: Records steal Monday

McNeil went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 10-6 loss to the Rays.

McNeil has logged a steal in three straight contests, doubling his total to six for the year. The veteran infielder is currently holding down a strong-side platoon role at first base, sharing the position with Tommy White in the absence of Nick Kurtz (thumb), who is out indefinitely. McNeil is batting .254 with a .643 OPS, four home runs, six steals, 36 RBI, 32 runs scored and 13 doubles over 357 plate appearances this season, though it's a positive sign that he has a clear path to playing time.